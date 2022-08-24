Finland PM Sanna Marin Apologises For 'Inappropriate' Party Pictures At Her Residence Amid Backlash

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin has apologised for the second time in a week’s time for a photograph of two topless women. The image was taken at a party inside the Finnish PM’s official residence last month was published on social media. It first appeared on TikTok on account of the model and influencer Sabina Särkkä but has been deleted now. It shows her and another woman, not Marin, kissing. They can also been seen lifting up their tops as a “Finland" sign covering their breasts. According to a report by The Guardian, she said, “I think the picture is not appropriate, I apologise for it. Such a picture should not have been taken." She further added that it was taken at the residence, Kesäranta, when she invited friends after the Ruisrock music festival on 8 July.

The PM has made several headlines because of this party. Earlier, a video of her, partying with her friends, surfaced on social media. The 36-year-old is seen singing and dancing with her friends at what looks like a private house. She is accompanied by five other people. In another shot, she is seen sitting on the ground and grooving to the music.

Advertisement

Marin was the world’s youngest prime minister when she was elected in 2019. She said that her her decision-making abilities had been unimpaired. Also, she added that she drank only a small amount of alcohol and “could have left to take care of government tasks" if necessary.

Marin received widespread criticism over pictures and videos of her dancing and drinking at a private party went viral. To show support, women in Finland have begun coming out in solidarity with Marin against what they believe to be a sexist track of criticism.

With #SolidarityWithSanna, Finnish, women are uploading videos of themselves dancing and tagging Marin on their posts as a way of expressing their support for her.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here