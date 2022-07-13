Finn Wolfhard From 'Stranger Things' Guessed the Spinoff Plot in One Try

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer recently revealed that a spin-off will soon be in the making as the popular sci-fi show reaches its finale season. Stating that nothing has been shared about the idea behind the spin-off with anybody, the Duffer brothers hailed Finn Wolfhard, who plays the character of Mike on the show, for his smartness. In an interview with Collider, the Duffer brothers revealed that Finn managed to predict the plot of Stranger Things’ spin-off in one guess.

Matt, during the interview, talks about how the idea of the spin-off has not been shared yet and they are unsure if anybody would like it or not. He then says, “Finn Wolfhard knows what it (the idea) is, only because he guessed it.” He added, “He was not machine-gunning it like, ‘Is it this?’, ‘Is it this?’ He just goes, ‘Is it that’ and then I think the only way he could do that is that he is a really smart kid; he is a really creative kid and he just knows me and Ross too well.” Matt says that Finn is familiar with what their sensibilities are and what they are interested in.

Watch the full interview here:

The Duffer brothers stated that there has been no pressure from Netflix for the idea-reveal of the spin-off. The creators of the show first hinted at a spin-off in February when season 5 was announced. Foreshadowing the spin-off, they said, “There are still more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.”

The spin-off is expected to come to life on Netflix as the platform would not shy away from investing more in the show that became the platform’s most popular in the English language. As per a CNN report, Stranger Things earned Netflix 1.15 billion watch hours in the first 28 days.

