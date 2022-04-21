Fire in Space: NASA Reveals Findings of 5-Year-long Combustion Experiment on ISS

Human civilisation took a giant leap toward modern-day sapiens when fire was discovered. Fire, although seen and used everywhere, still has some secrets waiting to be unravelled. There still are characteristics hidden in the flames that can greatly benefit humanity. And, to bring these characteristics and secrets, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has been conducting fire experiments in space.

The experiments began back in 2017, results of which came to light recently. The Glenn Research Centre and the Biological and Physical Sciences Division, under the aegis of NASA, started what is called the Advanced Combustion via Microgravity Experiments, a.k.a., ACME.

The ACME umbrellaed six separate investigations focusing on various applications of combustion. Non-premixed flames were used to conduct these investigations. Non-premixed flames are those where the fuel and the oxidiser are separated before reacting with each other to produce fire. The hardware that fostered these experiments on the International Space Station (ISS) is called the Combustion Integrated Rack (CIR).

“Over 1,500 flames were ignited, more than three times the number originally planned. Several ‘firsts’ were also achieved, perhaps most notably in the areas of cool and spherical flames," said Dennis Stocker, Project Scientist, ACME, in a press release.

The investigations ranged from analysing materials that can burn for minutes in the absence of airflow to use of electric fields in reducing emissions to fires used for ozone addition. The experiments also included non-premixed spherical flames and methods for the extinction of larger flames through radiative heat loss.

Explaining the applications of the experiment, Dennis explained, “A microgravity environment enables researchers to explore flame behaviour without the influence of gravity, so that they can investigate the underlying physics behind the flame structure and behaviour." He added that the knowledge acquired from ACME can help engineers and developers produce more efficient, less polluting, and safer fire equipment such as furnaces, power plants, and boilers.

