Home » News » Buzz » Fired Twitter Exec Vijaya Gadde Once Apologised Over 'Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy' Sign

Fired Twitter Exec Vijaya Gadde Once Apologised Over 'Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy' Sign

Hyderebad-born Vijaya Gadde is one of the Twitter executives reportedly fired by Elon Musk after his takeover.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: October 28, 2022, 12:16 IST

International

Vijaya Gadde had apologised over a controversy in 2018. (Credits: Twitter/@vijaya)
Vijaya Gadde had apologised over a controversy in 2018. (Credits: Twitter/@vijaya)

Elon Musk acquired Twitter and CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, policy head and chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde have been fired. Hyderabad-born Gadde was the key executive who had made the decision to ban former US President Donald Trump from the microblogging platform, as per a DNA report. In 2018, Gadde had been involved in a controversy that had led to her apologising in a tweet. The controversy involved the then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey holding a placard that read “Smash Brahmanical patriarchy" during a visit to India. There had been backlash against Gadde and Dorsey.

A Twitter user wrote, “SHOCKING! A “smash Brahmanical" poster on proud display during @Twitter CEO @jack visit to India. Is this demonology of Brahmins by foreign #BreakingIndiaForces acceptable? Is it hate speech?" Gadde had apologised, replying to the tweet: “I’m very sorry for this. It’s not relective of our views. We took a private photo with a gift just given to us - we should have been more thoughtful. Twitter strives to be an impartial platform for all. We failed to do that here & we must do better to serve our customers in India."

Advertisement

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

In April this year, Gadde had gotten emotional during a board meeting over fears that Elon Musk might change how Twitter operates, leading to reactions from both sides of the political spectrum. An article by Politico was tweeted by the senior editor of news agency the Hill and conservative commentator Saagar Enjeti where it was revealed that Gadde broke down into tears while discussing with other Twitter employees the outcome of the Elon Musk takeover.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: October 28, 2022, 11:45 IST
last updated: October 28, 2022, 12:16 IST

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Ileana D'Cruz Celebrated Diwali On A Beach, Check Out The Diva's Fun-filled Vacay With Friends

+10PHOTOS

Palak Tiwari Makes Internet Swoon With Sultry Pictures In Butterfly Bralette, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Photos