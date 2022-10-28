Fired Twitter Exec Vijaya Gadde Once Apologised Over 'Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy' Sign

Elon Musk acquired Twitter and CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, policy head and chief legal officer Vijaya Gadde have been fired. Hyderabad-born Gadde was the key executive who had made the decision to ban former US President Donald Trump from the microblogging platform, as per a DNA report. In 2018, Gadde had been involved in a controversy that had led to her apologising in a tweet. The controversy involved the then-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey holding a placard that read “Smash Brahmanical patriarchy" during a visit to India. There had been backlash against Gadde and Dorsey.

A Twitter user wrote, “SHOCKING! A “smash Brahmanical" poster on proud display during @Twitter CEO @jack visit to India. Is this demonology of Brahmins by foreign #BreakingIndiaForces acceptable? Is it hate speech?" Gadde had apologised, replying to the tweet: “I’m very sorry for this. It’s not relective of our views. We took a private photo with a gift just given to us - we should have been more thoughtful. Twitter strives to be an impartial platform for all. We failed to do that here & we must do better to serve our customers in India."

Advertisement

Advertisement

In April this year, Gadde had gotten emotional during a board meeting over fears that Elon Musk might change how Twitter operates, leading to reactions from both sides of the political spectrum. An article by Politico was tweeted by the senior editor of news agency the Hill and conservative commentator Saagar Enjeti where it was revealed that Gadde broke down into tears while discussing with other Twitter employees the outcome of the Elon Musk takeover.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here