'First Pandemic, Now WW3': Twitter in Disbelief as Putin Orders Military Operations in Ukraine

With humanity in its second year of pandemic and Covid-19 still at large around the globe, seeing “World War 3" trending online amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis is not something anyone had anticipated while scrolling through their social media feeds but here were. Although the world initially watched the Russia-Ukraine conflict through the lens of memes and light-hearted takes, things escalated quickly as Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation in eastern Ukraine on Thursday. Shortly after Putin spoke, a Reuters witness heard the sound of what appeared to be explosions in the distance from the capital, Kyiv.

Explosions also rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk and civilian aircraft were warned away as the United States said a major attack by Russia on its neighbour was imminent.

In comments reported by Russian media, Putin said he had authorised a special military operation in breakaway areas of eastern Ukraine and clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces were only a matter of time.

As photos and videos from Kyiv surfaced on microblogging site Twitter, netizens expressed concerns as to what they were to witness next.

(With Reuters inputs)

