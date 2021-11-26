'First Tamil LGBTQ Song': Desis Welcome 'Magizhini' Featuring Two Women in Love

A Tamil song and music video featuring two women in love has been wholeheartedly welcomed on social media as the first of its kind, with “First Tamil LGBTQ song" having trended on Twitter at one point. The music video, “Magizhini - It’s not my fault", was released by Saregama Tamil and features Anagha and Gouri G Kishan as the actors. The music has been composed by Govind Vasantha and the video was directed by VG Balasubramanian. Since its release on November 22, the video has garnered over 22 lakh views on YouTube. People received it with warmth on Twitter, talking about how it brought in some long overdue representation. Of late, representation of queer communities has been gaining foothold in the mainstream precariously, with a prevailing one step forward and two steps backward scenario. It’s not often that well thought-out art featuring queer people finds its way into mass popularity. The Magizhini music video, however, seems to have reached through.

Taking to Twitter, Saregama South wrote, “Saregama is proud to present #Magizhini, the very first LGBT song in Tamil music ft. @Gourayy & @AnaghaOfficial". The Twitter handle also posted that the song garnered over one million views in 24 hours, and trended at the top position in India yesterday with the hashtag “First Tamil LGBTQ song". A Twitter user wrote: “This is a huge step. Though, the acceptance for lgbtq ppl still feels like a luxury coz love marriages in general is not being accepted here… there’s a lot more to change. Maybe one day ppl will start to actually UNDERSTAND others instead of judging them."

Pa Ranjith also appreciated the song, sharing it on Twitter and writing, “Art of LOVE. Presenting the music video of #Magizhini,a unique Saregama Tamil Original song ft. @Gourayy & @AnaghaOfficial".

Social progressiveness has been finding its bumbling way in India. Speaking of the queer communities and their interaction with Tamil culture, a Madras High Court Judge earlier this year fixed an appointment with a psychologist to better understand homosexuality and same-sex relationships before passing a verdict on a matter regarding a lesbian couple. The incident occurred in Tamil Nadu when the court was delivering its verdict in a case pertaining to two Madurai-based women. Following the consultation with the psychologist, the judge ordered authorities to cancel the First Information Report (FIR) for a missing persons’ case filed by the parents of both women. In its verdict, the Madras HC noted that the petitioners were not “confused" and were well aware of the relationship they had entered.

