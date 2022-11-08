Fish With Wings? Researchers Find Several Fascinating Creatures at The Bottom of The Ocean

A group of researchers have discovered the most unusual sea creatures from the deep ocean during investigations of two new marine parks that have left them perplexed. Fish biologist, Yi-Kai Tea, took to Twitter to share pictures of the flying fish that he captured during his investigation. In the pictures, the fish can be seen flying with their wing-like fins. Along with the majestic pictures of these flying creatures, he wrote, “Been photographing flying fishes all day every day. I think we’re up to 6 species now, but I’ll need to check. What a stunning group of fishes these are". He further shared some interesting facts about it. “Did you know, flying fishes can have either one or two pairs of enlarged wing-like fins?" he said.

He added, “In addition to their remarkable fins, they also have asymmetrical caudal fins, with a longer lower lobe. They use this to taxi across the water surface before pushing themselves off for the second round of flight."

Another fish that piqued the interest of researchers was the tripod fish, also known as the tripod spider fish. It has elongated pelvic fin rays and a tail fin that is elongated. It employs these to ‘stand’ motionless on the seafloor. The caption read, “Introducing one of the most fascinating fish that we’ve found in our #deepsea surveys of the waters near Christmas and Cocos (Keeling) Islands. It’s the #tripodfish or tripod spiderfish." Check out the post below.

Not only that, but they also discovered a hermit crab. These goopy soft corals incorporate sand materials to give themselves structure. Take a look at the post below.

According to Sciencealert, during their investigation of two new marine parks, a group of researchers discovered the most unusual sea creatures. It’s about 2,500 kilometres off Australia’s west coast. The researchers discovered fish on stilts, ooze creatures, deep-sea batfish, and other creatures.

According to Tim O’Hara, senior curator of marine invertebrates at Museums Victoria (MV), “the region is covered with massive seamounts formed during the dinosaur era and the region sits at a critical juncture between the Pacific and Indian Oceans." O’Hara went on to say that they are very excited about the prospect of discovering new species, and possibly even new branches of the tree of life, that have previously been hidden beneath the waves in this unexplored region.

