Fisherman Catches 10-foot Sturgeon Fish that Might Have Been 100 Years Old

The video of a sturgeon fish caught in a Canadian river has gone viral. Fishing guide Yves Bisson has caught a gigantic sturgeon fish in a British Colombia, Canada, river. He has documented the moment in a video shared on TikTok that has gone viral on the internet, earlier this month.

A 10-foot sturgeon which as pes Bisson weighs about 500 to 600 lbs was caught, tagged, and re-released in the river. According to Guide Yves Bisson, the fish could’ve been more than 100 years old. ‘I have landed over 22,000 sturgeons on my fishing charters and this was one I’ll never forget,’ Bisson told Storyful.

The feat was documented by Bisson’s fishing partner and was posted on Tik Tok where it went viral shortly. The video has got over 36 million views in the last week. In the video, Bisson is seen struggling to turn the beast’s head towards the camera saying. “Check this out, this fish is 10 and a half feet, probably 500, maybe 600lbs." As per Bisson, these fish are the strongest freshwater fish in the world with a mortality rate of 0.012 percent, which means they never die.

Advertisement

Sturgeons are one of the oldest fish species that are sometimes called ‘Living Dinosaurs’ due to their Jurassic era origins.

Yves Bisson is a sturgeon guide and an expert on the fish that live in Canada’s Fraser River. The sturgeon guides are not interested in killing these aquatic anachronisms and as per a strict ‘100 per cent catch and release’ policy Bisson and his fishing partner released the fish after taking a few selfies.

“We were just able to tag it, it has probably never been caught and now we are going to release it back into the river," Bisson told USA Today. The data collected from the electronic tags attached to the sturgeons are used to learn more about the species. Bisson estimates that he’s caught over 22,000 sturgeon fishes in the last two decades.

Advertisement

Sturgeons are currently a critically endangered species, as per the World Wildlife Fund. They are threatened by overfishing, illegal caviar trade and habitat loss.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.