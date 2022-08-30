Fisherman Gets Ruler Tattoo Inked on His Leg to Measure The Fish He Catches

In a rare show of dedication towards one’s work, a fisherman has got a ruler tattooed on his leg so that he is able to measure the size of the fish he catches along the length of his leg. A video about the same is going viral on TikTok, where the fisherman is seen showing off his tattoo and demonstrating how he measures a fish against the markings. The clip has fetched a massive view count online as more and more people are resharing it.

The anonymous man doesn’t say anything in the post, and simply shows how the tattoo works. He can be seen pulling his knickers above for better clarity of the tattoo, which runs from his ankle all the way up to his thigh, in his right leg. The video shows that the fish when measured along the quirky ruler was found to be 25.5 inches long.

The unique design of the scale has sparked some interesting observations in the comments section. Many users pointed out the heights to which he took his passion for fishing and lauded his creativity, while others said that it was not a good idea and he might regret his decision in the future.

A comment read, “Bro got a big fish once and did not have a ruler on him; he will never make that mistake again", and another user wrote, “As a carpenter, I think this is a great idea."

Some of them shared anecdotes about similar tattoos they had seen before and wrote, “I’ve seen people who make clothes get rulers tattooed on their fingers and wrists to help them measure easier."

The short video content platform has similar clips on tattoos. In a similar instance, a woman got her freckles permanently tattooed on her face.

