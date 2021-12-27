Fit People Drink More Alcohol Than Those Who Do Not Exercise, Says Study

According to new research titled Fit and Tipsy on the interplay between fitness, exercise, and drinking, those who work out frequently and are aerobically fit, tend to drink a surprising quantity of alcohol. The new study published in the journal Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise by a group of researchers in Texas suggests that higher fitness levels are linked to more alcohol intake among a large population of adult patients compared to those who are less fit. The authors of the study in a press release explained that a psychological phenomenon known as the licensing effect might perhaps explain this seeming contradiction between engaging in a good habit such as physical exercise on the one hand and indulging in an unhealthy behaviour (drinking to excess) on the other.

They define the licensing effect as something that happens when a person enables themselves to engage in dubious behaviour after performing a virtuous deed. Over 38,000 healthy individuals aged 20 to 86 years old who engaged in preventative testing at the Cooper Clinic in Dallas, Texas, and were enrolled in the Cooper Center Longitudinal Study were studied by a team of Texas researchers (CCLS).

Advertisement

According to the study, men in the moderate and high fitness groups were 1.4 and 1.6 times more likely than their less-fit counterparts to consume moderate/heavy alcohol. However, the researchers claimed in the press release that better fitness levels were linked to decreased rates of suspected alcohol dependency among males who were deemed, heavy drinkers. This discovery, according to the authors, demands further investigation.

The Cooper Institute’s Director of Epidemiology, Kerem Shuval, Ph.D., MPH, who co-authored the paper, said in a statement, “There appears to be a connection between various health behaviours that is not always straightforward; all relevant health behaviours should be addressed during their patient-doctor encounter."

This study allows health professionals to talk with patients about developing healthier lifestyles, such as drinking in moderation, not smoking, and eating well. Patients are also given medical advice focusing on increasing their physical activity level and discussions about reducing alcohol consumption.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.