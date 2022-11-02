Five Lions That Escaped Sydney's Taronga Zoo Rescued, Brought Back to Enclosure

Authorities had to impose a lockdown after five lions broke free of their enclosure at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo. However, now, the lions are back in place. Taking to its official Instagram handle, the zoo informed that an emergency situation occurred this morning at Taronga Zoo Sydney when five lions were located outside their enclosure. “The Zoo has strict safety protocols in place for such an incident. All persons on site were moved to safe zones and there are no injuries to guests or staff. All animals are now in their exhibit where they are being closely monitored," read the caption.

A total of four cubs and one adult were seen outside their enclosure about 6.30am. A “code one" alert soon after sent the zoo into lockdown. The police were called at 7.10am and the lions returned to their enclosure just before 9am.

Simon Duffy, Taronga’s executive director of operations, while speaking to the Guardian said, “A six-foot fence separated them from the rest of the zoo. The zoo has very strict safety protocols in place for such an incident and immediate action was taken."

An investigation is underway to find out how the animals made their escape. A loud duress alarm sounded soon after the discovery of the lions outside their normal enclosure. It could be heard by nearby residents.

A family who were staying overnight at the zoo as part of its luxury “roar and snore" programme told the Sydney Morning Herald they were told to “leave their tent and run".

Meanwhile, ealier, a video that went viral showed a man fearlessly playing football with a lion and two lionesses. In the video, the man can be seen donning a blue suit and black sneakers and playing football with the three big cats. The wild animals can be seen kicking the ball around with their paws. The lion and lionesses can be seen enjoying and running towards the ball as he kicks.

Instagram users have reacted to the video with red heart emojis in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “Aww so sweet to see them playing like that and not eating the ref." Another person commented, “That looks like so much fun." Many users said, “Amazing."

