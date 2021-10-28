Flight Attendant Sings for Waiting Passengers as Takeoff Gets Delayed, Video Goes Viral

When passengers boarded a flight in Baltimore, United States, they came to know that their flight was delayed. The reason was that the flight crew was coming in on a delayed flight, and there was some baggage remaining to be loaded. While passengers onboard the flight were waiting, one of the crew members picked up the passenger address (PA) system mic and started singing to cheer up the commuters and make up for the trouble caused by the delay. The flight attendant can be heard singing their own version of Nat King Cole’s classic song L-O-V-E from 1964 in a viral video of the incident. The incident occurred on October 23, a video of which was recorded by Samantha Searls and posted by ViralHog on YouTube.

In the 38-second-long video, a middle-aged male flight attendant can be seen singing his own rendition of the L-O-V-E song while inserting his employer’s name in the lyrics. Replacing the line “love is all that I can give to you" from the original song, the flight attendant sings, “love is what Southwest will bring to you." Listening to this, passengers start giggling and laughing. Then, he goes ahead to finish the next line as it is in the original song — “love is more than just a game for two."

Advertisement

Reacting to the video, a YouTube user wrote in the comments, “Awe, what a sweetheart!" Another user expressed that they found the video adorable. One user who probably viewed the video in the initial hours of being posted wondered, “This made my day. Why isn’t it viral?" Praising the loyalty of the airliner’s employees, a user questioned in comments the airline company’s recent decision to cancel more than 1,800 flights. They wrote, “It’s a shame Southwest Airlines completely turned their back on their own loyal employees. Then they lied to loyal customers regarding the reason for 2,000+ cancellations." Questioning the validity of the reason cited by the airline for the cancellations, which was bad weather and staffing, another user posted a question asking if Southwest airlines were the only airline targeted by the bad weather, while other airlines continued with their services.

What do you think of the video?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.