Flight's Door Opens Mid-Air in Brazil, Passengers Struggle to Keep it Shut

A viral footage shows the passengers on a flight in Brazil holding the plane’s main door shut after it reportedly flew open midair, reported Mirror. The incident took place on an Embraer 110 Bandeirante plane, a Brazilian twin-turboprop light aircraft used in commercial flights and by the Brazilian military. The flight headed to Rio Banco had taken off from Jordao at 12:30 PM on Thursday, April 14. While it passed the safety checks and completed the take-off without hiccups, the plane’s door opened midair after one of the support cables broke.

Passengers immediately rushed to hold the door shut and continued to do it till the plane landed. Thankfully, no injuries were reported in the incident. The passengers displayed remarkable calmness despite the accident and averted bigger damage.

An unnamed passenger on board this flight told media that two passengers seen in the video held the door shut for over 20 minutes before finally opening it after landing.

The accident forced the pilot to shut the left engine of the plane after the door’s handrail hit the propeller. The remaining flight was completed with just one functional engine.

A spokesperson for the airline operating this flight, Rio Branco Aerotaxi, said the incident was referred to CENIPA, Brazil’s Centre for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents. The aircraft has since been repaired and is now ready to fly again.

In a similar incident from 2019, a Pantnagar-Pithoragarh bound aircraft in India was forced to make an emergecy emergency landing after the plane’s doors opened mid-air. Passengers claimed that the main door opened within seven minutes of the takeoff and was left dangling in the air.

