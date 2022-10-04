Flipkart Gets Bashed on Twitter After Massive Cancellations Following Big Billion Days Sale

As the festive season is just ahead of us, e-commerce websites, including Flipkart have sales going on. This is the time of the year when people shop the most. From new clothes to Diwali gifts, people buy them all. To have discounts is just like a cherry on top of the cake. However, this time it became a little difficult for Flipkart to fulfil everyone’s demands. The e-commerce website garnered criticism after a few iPhone 13 was announced at as low as Rs 50,000. However, there were many who had to bear the burden of cancelled orders.

Social media handles were filled with complaints where several consumers claimed that their order got cancelled.

While many people are busy shopping and filling up their wishlists, netizens took to Twitter and expressed their dissatisfaction:

