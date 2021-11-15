Flooded Kanyakumari Streets Turn 'Water Park' As Youngsters Swim, Play Volleyball

While there have been many tragic incidents due to the fury of the floods in the state of Tamil Nadu for the last 10 days, the videos coming from some parts of flood-hit Kanyakumari are in stark contrast to what happened in the state’s capital. The scenes appear like something of a water theme park where youngsters and children play, swim and slide in water based games and have a fun time. Videos which are now viral on social media show youngsters doing push-ups amid gushing flood water, people playing volley ball in hip level water by attempting long dives into water, women and children sliding in flood water in the narrow streets of Kanyakumari. People can be seen fishing, hip-deep in water that has collected inside their houses. Heavy rains have been pounding in Kanyakumari district for last four days, resulting in discharge of surplus water from nearby water bodies such as Pechupaarai dam and Perunchani dam. Almost 12,000 cusecs of surplus water has been released from these reservoirs which are close to Kanyakumari.

These videos have been going viral on social media since Sunday and a section of netizens have taken up the serious side of the matter and criticized the act of the youngsters, expressing concern about the safety hazards.

“The children and youngsters are well aware of the nearby water bodies and are natural swimmers since they grew up in the same locality, they know their limits," said one Kumariyan, who was diving from a bridge into a deep canal.

Meanwhile, many trains have been cancelled to Kanyakumari as the result of heavy floods, many hundred hectares of agricultural lands are submerged while over 4,000 people are displaced in relief camps temporarily due to heavy rains and floods. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK. Stalin also visited Kanyakumari and took the stock of situation on Monday. A thick spell of rain that started up on November 6 has left vast areas of Chennai submerged and raised memories of the devastating floods of 2015. The weather office has warned of some more rainfall in store till November 12 in the region even as there was a slight let-up in the intensity of the showers. Here’s what you need to know.

