Florida Man Breaks into House to Drink, Sleep and Bathe, Police Say 'Incorrect Way to Vacay'

The 29-year-old Florida man broke into a home just to enjoy quality time. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to share a post revealing how a man named Zachary Seth Murdock breached the property, took a bath, slept and made coffee for himself.

According to the deputies, “The suspect had smashed the glass on the porch door, entered the unoccupied vacation rental, used the bathtub, slept in the bedroom, made himself a nice cup of coffee in a mug (which he left on the back porch), and filled the kitchen trashcan with trash (including his bus ticket stub)". They further added, “Let’s just say he was not the type of criminal to try to cover his tracks and was identified as Zachary Seth Murdock."

Later that evening, ECSO deputies responded to the 1600-block of Via De Luna Drive in reference to a recent burglary. According to the victim, a male wearing a dark-coloured shirt, pants, and a ball cap approached her sliding glass door and began pulling on the handle. Zachary Murdock was discovered nearby a short time later. He was arrested for burglary and property damage. The ECSO also called it “the incorrect way to vacay".

Some of the users made fun of the incident, while some showed concern. One of the users wrote, “Welcome to the Florida Man stories". A concerned user asked, “What did he steal?"

Earlier in Florida, a man named Christopher Darlington in Manatee County was accused of stealing a car, breaking into a house, and injuring a sheriff’s police dog K-9. Deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office discovered a stolen car in a Walmart parking lot near State Road 64 East, according to a news release. When the driver noticed the deputies, he allegedly hit the MCSO patrol vehicle with the stolen one before driving over a shopping cart corral.

The deputies then requested assistance, and the sheriff’s office aerial unit was able to locate the stolen vehicle along US Route 301. The aerial unit tracked the car as it veered off the road and collided with a fence. Darlington allegedly got out of the car and broke into an empty house in the area. Deputies set up a perimeter around the house and gave him commands to come out, according to MCSO, but he refused.

K-9 Loki discovered him in the home’s master bedroom, with two sizable knives. The MCSO reported that Darlington was then taken into custody.

