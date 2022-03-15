Florida Man Calls Cops to Come Over and Test if His Meth is Authentic

A Florida man called in the cops to make sure the meth in his possession was really meth. Predictably, he was arrested for being in possession of said drug. The man had been worried that he had actually been duped into buying bath salts masquerading as meth. Now, of course, he has far greater reason for worry. Thomas Eugene Colucci called the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office this Friday, telling them all about how he had bought the meth from a man he met at a local bar. He told them that he was an experienced drug user and that he therefore knew what it should have felt like. He gave the cops his address and asked them to come over.

“As requested, a deputy performed a field test on a sample of the white crystal-like substance from each of the baggies. The substance from both baggies tested positive for methamphetamine," the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Colucci handed them the drugs in two baggies when they came to his residence. It was found to be legitimate and Colucci was arrested for possession of drugs along with two counts of drug paraphernalia, with a bond set at $7,000 (approximately Rs 5,35,258). The Sheriff’s office had a sarcastic take on the matter: “If you, or someone you know, have doubts about the authenticity of any illegal narcotics you have on-hand or have obtained from another person, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to provide this service, FREE of charge."

Colucci seemed to have had everyone’s best interests at heart, though. He told the cops that he did not want others to be tricked into buying fake meth from the same drug dealer. Colucci wanted the dealer to be really put into trouble after the meth he got from him did not really create the expected sensations. He was, however, unable to provide a name or contact info for the person. After being arrested, Colucci complained of some chest pains but was medically cleared by a physician at a local hospital soon after.

As the Sherriff’s office’s Facebook post puts it: “You can’t make this stuff up."

