Florida Man Caught Driving With Drugs Around Penis, Denies They Were His

A man in Florida was found by authorities with cocaine and methamphetamine wrapped around his penis during a traffic stop, but the man denied the drugs were his. According to Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies, a vehicle was stopped driving without its lights on at 4 a.m. last Saturday. WFLA-TV reports the driver was arrested on charges of DUI and marijuana possession. According to an AP report, authorities found a gun under the passenger’s seat hole while searching the car and discovered the drugs while searching the passenger. While the man said the drugs were not his, he did not reveal who the drugs belonged to.

This is not the first time that a Florida man was involved in a bizarre incident. Ahead of the weekend of the fourth of July, America’s independence day, residents of a Cape Coral canal in Florida were woken up by “fireworks", but not what you’re thinking of. On the night of June 25, Sara Warnecke could hear a man screaming very loudly at 3 am at night. When she went out, there was not much to see so she shouted telling him to shut up. To that, the man pretended to be a firework and yelled conveying that fireworks were really annoying and people should stop doing it in the middle of the night. He was caught on a security tape screaming fireworks noise across the canal in the southeastern 10th avenue of the town. In the video, a man can be heard screaming, “firecracker, firecracker, boom." To that, Warnceck shouts, “Shut up!" Replying to her, he screamed again, using expletives, “Bottle Rocket! Yeah it’s ****** annoying, isn’t it? Quit ******* doing it in the middle of the night."

“He seemed to be upset that people were celebrating early," Warnecke told NBC2. When a reporter from the news channel went door-to-door in the neighbourhood asking people if they were that angry man, no one admitted and the identity of the man remains a mystery.

(With inputs from AP)

