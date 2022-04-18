Florida Man Sets World Record After Watching 'Spiderman: No Way Home' 292 Times

A man from Florida recently claimed the title of the Guinness World Record for the most cinema productions attended (watched) of the same film. Ramiro Alanis bagged the title and broke the record after watching Spiderman: No Way Home a whopping 292 times in theaters. Ramiro started the count on December 16, last year, the day the movie got released, and made a new world record after watching the film for the 292nd time on March 15, this year. The equivalent runtime of watching Spiderman: No Way Home 292 times is 720 hours, or 30 days. He shared the feat he achieved on Twitter in the form of a clip encompassing his journey towards the world record.

“292 Cinema Productions attended of the same film – @SpiderManMovie. My swing got to its end. Thank you all,” Ramiro wrote in the caption and tagged a bunch of people including Tom Holland and Zendaya. Take a look:

Although Ramiro went all the way with No Way Home, it was not an easy task to do. Each count that Ramiro collected had to be independent of any other activity. This means that Ramiro’s attempt would only be counted as successful if he only watched the movie and not indulge in any other activity such as checking his phone, going to the washroom, or taking a nap.

In addition, a successful attempt was the one where he watches all the credit and the post-credit scenes, of course. As per Guinness World Record, eleven of Ramiro’s attempts were declared void as he went to the bathroom while the movie was running. Now, you must be wondering, watching the movie 292 times would have cost a lot. Well, you are right. Ramiro spent a total of $3,400, or roughly Rs 2.5 lakh to make the world record.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Ramiro has broken such a record. In 2019, Ramiro held the same title after watching Avengers: Endgame 191 times. He had broken the record made by Joanne Connor, from Australia, who watched Bohemian Rhapsody 108 times.

