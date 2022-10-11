Florida Man Tries to Evade Arrest by Fleeing on Bicycle, Caught by Officer on Foot

Every time the internet hears “Florida man", they know they are in for some absurd or irrational actions, thanks to the term being popularized by an internet meme since 2013. This young man has proved he is no exception to horrible decision-making. Tomarius James Wagner, 24, attempted to flee an on-foot officer after violating probation conditions. He is now behind the bars and awaiting trial for possession of various drugs, concealed weapons charges, and drug distribution charges. Even though Tomarius tried to evade the officer on a bicycle, he was chased down and arrested.

According to The Free Press, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey stated, “To be honest, I don’t know which is worse, the fact that Wagner was trying to flee on a bicycle or the fact that Wagner got run down on foot by Tyler (the deputy) while trying to flee on a bicycle."

A snap shows Tomarius’s getaway vehicle lying on the side of the pavement. Talking about it, the Sheriff added, “Wagner took a real ride to the Brevard County Jail, where he was held on a no-bond status for resisting without violence and an on-site probation violation. Oh, and one more thing just to show, we are good sports. We didn’t seize Wagner’s getaway vehicle. Now, that’s how we do it here in Brevard."

However, this is not the first time the internet is stunned by the “Florida Man". On Monday, a Florida Man was arrested within 10 minutes of a money heist as he tried to rob Chase Bank for $120. Another was found swimming inside a house after Hurricane Ian brought devastating floods. Yet, the one leaving Twitter users shaking their heads is the Florida man who put on a helmet and charged into a 9-year-old boy who tackled his young son during a football game.

When David Taylor, 41, saw his son getting overpowered during a football game he first took the argument to the coaches. However, unsatisfied with the resolution, Taylor took matters into his own hands. According to Times Now News, he took his son’s helmet, got in the “football kneeling stance" in front of the 9-years-old and drove head-first into his chest and pushed him several feet. Taylor was arrested due to cruelty towards a child.

