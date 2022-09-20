Florida Patient Can't Fart or Poop after Doctor Accidentally Operates on Wrong End of Colon

A Florida doctor’s mistake during a procedure on the wrong end of a colon halted a patient’s ability to excrete or pass gas through his anus. According to a report by Miami Herald, the complaint about the wrong surgery was registered at the Florida Department of Health. The doctor who performed the surgery is identified to be Dr. Scott Zenoni from Melbourne who has been licensed in Florida since November 26, 2013. In addition to this, Zenoni is also reported to be board certified by the American Board of Surgery for conducting surgeries.

Due to the administrative complaint, the process of disciplinary action against the doctor has been taken. As per the reports, the complaint could mean anything from a fine to licence revocation following a botched colostomy procedure. But since this is the first disciplinary action registered against Zenoni, he is likely to be assigned to continue his medical education classes on wrong-site surgeries along with a charged fine.

According to the report, the complaint was registered against the doctor on September 30, 2020. The doctor was supposed to rectify a sacral wound, a skin wound near the lower back.

The complaint reads that the surgery performed by Zenoni on October 8, 2020, would be a “diverting colostomy procedure that would divert the fecal steam and allow the sacral wound to heal." However, during the surgery, the doctor inadvertently diverted the wrong end of the patient’s MW colon. “Zenoni diverted the distal end of the colon, the downstream end when he should have diverted the proximal end, the upstream end of the colon," stated the complaint. This mistake left the patient failing to pass gas, have bowel movements, and become distended. The problem was brought to notice almost 12 days after the operation took place. The complaint revealed that the doctor performed another operation to correct his error on October 21, 2020.

Reportedly, the accused doctor has not issued any official statement on the matter as of yet.

