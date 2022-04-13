Florida Teen Gets Accepted to 27 Universities, Offered Rs 30 Crore in Scholarships

With rising competition across fields, it is getting tougher for students to secure a seat in a good college nowadays. One has to be consistent, focused, and determined to get into a college in countries like the United States. Now imagine being accepted into all the colleges you wanted, and this is not it – you even bagged scholarships. It sounds like a dream right, but it came true for a Florida teen. Jonathan Walker, 18, has gone viral after he got accepted to 27 colleges and universities. And in addition to this, the student has been offered scholarships worth $4 million (Rs 30 crore). Walker now has to choose from the 27 colleges which have accepted his application. And these colleges are no ordinary, the list includes Ivy League varsities such as Harvard, Yale and the University of Pennsylvania.

“It’s so crazy to think that I applied to all these colleges and I got in," Jonathan Walker told ABC 7. He attributed his success to his family. Walker says, “I really do look up to them because like they showed me what it’s like to be passionate about something."

The boy is not a bookworm. The Rutherford High School student also plays for the football team, and along with balancing studies and sports, he also carves out time to invent devices. Walker has previously invented devices that help people, who are blind and/or deaf. “I’ve always loved creating devices to help people, so I definitely want to further that," he said.

Giving out a word of advice for students who are aiming to apply to colleges for higher education, Walker suggested that it’s all in the essays. He said, “It’s really just like writing a set of essays for one college and then from there like tweaking them specifically for the colleges."

Isn’t he a true inspiration for all the children out there?

