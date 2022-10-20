Florida Toddler Goes Viral After Making Friends With Creepy Doll

Briar Beard, a three-year-old girl, saw a demon doll at a Halloween store and immediately took a liking to it. She absolutely insisted on buying it and adopted it as her best friend, naming the doll Chloe. Their unusual friendship is documented on Creepy Chloe and Briar’s Instagram account. The doll has glowing red eyes, a scaldy face, and a bald head. Check out the snap here:

Instagram users were divided on whether they found this friendship adorable or a scene out of a horror movie. Some found it endearing that Briar called the creepy doll her baby and wouldn’t budge without buying it. They also applauded the mother for letting her three-year-old buy the doll. Others were less enthusiastic about all that was adorable in this snap. A user wrote, “Ok, this pic is like the one you’d see on a documentary. The pic appears on screen. It’s old, yellowed, and a bit torn. Cue creepy music. Narrator: ‘It was at this moment that things seemed to take a turn.’"

“Your girl is too good for this world, you can tell she really loves that baby! The fact that her name is Briar compels me to ask for pics with Maleficent next time too," another comment read.

A third user wrote, “Heck no! That doll is possessed and this is a scary movie in the making."

Briar’s mother shared on Instagram that she nicknamed the doll “Creepy Chloe." She is also sure that the toy is stealing her soul when she is asleep. Sharing an adorable incident, she narrated how Brair insisted on bringing Creepy Chloe along on the family’s trip to Magic Kingdom. She also asserted that Creepy Chloe must also be dressed in a princess dress. For the 3-year-old her “baby" needed Disney magic too. Their time doing a photoshoot at the Magic Kingdom, venturing into the Haunted Mansion was well spent and absolutely magical. All thanks to Creepy Chloe!

