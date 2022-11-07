Florida Woman Arrested For Biting Boyfriend Over the Ownership of an Adult Toy

A 34-year-old woman in Florida was detained after biting her boyfriend during a violent altercation over an adult toy. According to a report by The Free Press report, the cops arrested the woman on charges of domestic battery. The incident took place at 8:30 am on October 29, when the woman was arguing with her beau over the ownership of an adult toy. The heated argument quickly turned violent when the woman began physically aggressive during the conversation.

She was detailed by the Fort Pierce Police for domestic battery after she allegedly bit her boyfriend during the dispute. The cop who responded to the domestic situation revealed that the pair’s verbal argument over the toy became physical when the woman’s boyfriend stated that he owns it. When he demanded the Florida woman return the pleasure-enhancing device, that’s when she decided to attack him.

Advertisement

“As the argument progressed, the victim asked White to return the sex toy to him because he owned it," said the police. But Chelsea did not comply with her beau’s demands and refused to hand over the handy gadget to him. The Florida woman’s boyfriend who is reported to be 33-year-old grabbed Chealse’s handbag and asked her to trade it with the gadget. “I have your bag, give me back my property," said the man, and the verbal altercation quickly turned violent and led to a struggle.

If the report is to be believed, then the Police state that the woman was the first one to kick the man and at one point she ended up biting him to gain control of her handbag without letting the gadget go away. The police suggest that the 33-year-old man punched Chelsea to make her stop biting in his response to the physical attack. During the investigation, the police found Chelsea to be the aggressor and she was thus arrested over the charges of domestic battery. She was detained in the St. Lucie County Jail.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here