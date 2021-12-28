Florida Woman Handed Over Rs 4 Crore Bill for Delivering Premature Baby

We have all complained about hospital bills at least once in our lives but a hospital in Florida took things to a whole new level by charging a woman a whopping $5,00,000, which comes close to ₹4.12 crore, for having a premature baby. 38-year old Bissi Bennet, an insurance worker by profession went into premature labour in November last year. Her baby boy, Dorian was born in a car, en route to the hospital. Due to the premature delivery, the baby was born breech which means that his head came out last as opposed to normal. Although Bissi and her partner were concerned at first as the baby was not crying, the baby was fit to go home on 7 January this year after spending two months in the hospital.

He was still connected to me with the umbilical cord when they rolled the two of us together into the hospital," Ms Bennett said to NPR.

The hospital that Bissi had chosen, AdventHealth Orlando, was covered under the network of her insurance provider United Healthcare and yet when Dorian was ready to go home, the hospital charged her with the obnoxious amount.

The bill resulted due to the baby having been born in 2020 and needing hospital care till 2021. The baby required ‘highly technical, lifesaving respiratory and nutritional care until his organs matured’ for over 56 days, said a report by NPR. A further goof-up occurred when Bissi’s employer changed the health plan from United Healthcare to UMR (United Medical Resources) during the time Dorian as in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. This resulted in a big billing error as the hospital ended up billing both the policies for both 2020 and 2021. Both the insurance companies refused to pay the bill because of the error and that is how Bissi was billed, The Independent reports.

Bissi said that in spite of calling up the hospital repeatedly and pointing out their error, the hospital kept sending her the bill over and over again.

Fortunately, Bissi did not have to pay the amount as the issue was resolved in October this year after Kaiser Health News contacted the hospital. United Healthcare finally got in touch with the hospital and the final bill was updated to $300 (₹22,471)

