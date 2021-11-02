Flower to Crater on Moon: Everything Named After Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan

The reigning King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, rings in his 56th birthday today, with his presence in the hearts of fans as indisputable as ever. While that amount of celebrity lends itself to very little privacy, there’s an honour bestowed upon Khan that remains relatively little known. Did you know that there’s a rare kind of orchid, growing in Singapore, that’s named after the Bollywood superstar? The Asoscenda Shah Rukh Khan is as regal as it sounds, with its vibrant orange hue. As per Orchids. org, it is a hybrid flower originated by Singapore Botanical Gardens. It is a cross between parent species V. Rubichai and V. Yip Sum Wah. The flower was named after SRK on November 29, 2003, on the occasion of his visit to the National Orchid Garden. Some die-hard SRK fans have consistently shared photos of a smiling Shah Rukh receiving the Asoscenda Shah Rukh Khan on social media down the eighteen years that has passed since.

Advertisement

Mumbai Mirror had reported in 2017 that Shah Rukh had been appreciative of the honour. However, the superstar is no stranger to such honours. As per the report, there are many things- unique and bizarre- which have been named after SRK through his expansive career. One of these is less flowery and more fierce. A Bengal tiger was named after the actor, as well as a tiger cub in Indonesia’s Bandung Zoo. The latter was named Shah Rukh Khan because it was born on the day that SRK completed 25 glorious years in the film industry. A Benarasi paan was named after him when he visited the city for promotional purposes of his film Jab Harry Met Sejal. Tamboolam paan shop owner Satish Kumar came up with the naming because of people’s curiosity around a “meetha paan" that SRK ate during his visit. Inarguably, Shah Rukh Khan is a star, and thus, he has a home right on the moon, too. A lunar crater was named after him by a New York-based organisation that studies the moon. The International Lunar Geographic Society called the crater on the moon’s Sea of Tranquility as Shah Rukh Khan on his 44th birthday in 2009. It is called Crater S R Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.