'Fluffiest Planet' With Density of a Marshmallow Located 580-Light-years From Earth

Astronomers, just like us, are often left surprised by new space discoveries. Similarly, in a recent finding, a gas giant exoplanet with the “density of a marshmallow" was discovered. It was detected in orbit around a red dwarf star by a variety of instruments which included the NASA-funded NEID radial-velocity instrument, according to a press release from NOIRLab. The planet was discovered at Kitt Peak National Observatory, famous for research telescopes and nightly stargazing. The exoplanet has been named TOI-3757 b and is the fluffiest gas giant planet ever discovered around this type of star, reported NOIRLab.

The telescope that spotted the rather fluffy planet is called the WIYN 3.5-meter Telescope. Astronomers used the telescope in the Arizona facility and then went on to observe an unusual “Jupiter-like planet" in orbit around a cool red dwarf star. The planet– TOI-3757 b–is located approximately 580 light-years from Earth in the constellation of ‘Auriga the Charioteer.’

It is also touted to be the “lowest-density planet ever detected" around a red dwarf star and is estimated to have an average density quite similar to that of a marshmallow. For the unversed, a marshmallow is a type of confectionery that has a solid but soft texture. While there are several mysteries surrounding the fluffy planet, the biggest right now is how did a gas-giant planet manage to form around a red dwarf star, especially in the form of such a “low-density planet."

Shubham Kanodia, a researcher at Carnegie Institution for Science’s Earth and Planets Laboratory, further explained in the press release and said that giant planets around red dwarf stars have “traditionally been thought to be hard to form." He continued: “So far this has only been looked at with small samples from Doppler surveys, which typically have found giant planets further away from these red dwarf stars."

Red dwarf stars are the “smallest and dimmest members" of so-called “main-sequence stars". The latter type of star is the one that converts hydrogen into helium in its cores “at a steady rate." Red dwarf stars are known to be volatile in nature and can be extremely active and even erupt with powerful flares that are capable of “stripping a planet of its atmosphere." This is the reason why the discovery of the exoplanet is all the more surprising for the astronomers.

