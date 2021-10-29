Flying Motorcycle Worth Rs 5 Crore is Now a Reality and it'll Take the Skies in 2022

Japanese company A.L.I. Technologies has officially launched the XTURISMO Limited Edition, its hoverbike in development since 2017. With this new model it is betting on a bold vision of clean mobility, allowing users to move freely and quickly in the air in a unique way. A mix between a flying motorcycle, a drone and the Speeder Bike in “Return of the Jedi" is how one could describe the XTURISMO Limited Edition. Designed to bring riders new sensations, this model features four motors attached to the same number of propellers. The machine, which weighs 300 kg and can support a little more than a hundred kilograms, has a flight autonomy of about 35 minutes, for a maximum speed of over 100 km/h. It is already available for order, for the princely sum of 77.7 million yen or 680,000 dollars. The first deliveries, in Japan, are scheduled for the first half of 2022.

Check out a video of the XTURISMO Limited Edition:

This is not the first time that a hoverbike has come to market; Russian brand HoverSurf, for example, released the Hoverbike S3 in 2018. However, this one appears much more polished, more manageable as well as faster.

In a similar case, Lazareth has unveiled a new bike that is capable of converting into a hoverbike. The new bike LMV 496 will cost around Rs 3.5 crore. Initially, the French automotive company has decided to make only five prototypes of the bike. Later on, LMV 496 will be up for sale. By the time the bike is on the road, its electric motor will be functional and will go up to 60 miles on a single charge. When the bike lifts in the air, it uses four jet propulsion engines, giving the bike up to 10 minutes of flight time.

The jet engines of LMV 496 resemble the engines of an aeroplane. The four jet engines are capable of producing around 1,300 horsepower. Information relating to altitude, fuel level, speed and direction get displayed on the dashboard of the bike. The bike sports an on-board kerosene fuel tank. In order to make the weight of bike lighter, Lazarus uses advanced Kevlar carbon composite. Kevlar is a bulletproof material used in armour vehicles and to make bulletproof jackets.

