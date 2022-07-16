Flying Taxis to Artificial Moon: Saudi Arabia is Planning a $500 Billion Megacity

With an aim to boost tourism and economy, Saudi Arabia has announced one of its most ambitious construction plans. The Middle East country is going to transform a desert land into a high-tech city region called NEOM. The futuristic megacity project of NEOM has been described as “an attempt to do something that’s never been done before and it’s coming at a time when the world needs fresh thinking and new solutions." It is built on the Red Sea in the northwest region of Saudi Arabia and with a focus on diversifying the economy of the country, environmental protection, and effective and productive use of technology.

The NEOM project has three sub-projects namely Oxagon, Trojena, and The Line.

Announced by the crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) this year, Trojena has been touted as the global destination for mountain tourism in the Neom smart city. The destination will offer a host of activities to tourists that include a ski village, ultra-luxury family and wellness resorts, an array of retail stores, and restaurants among others. It will also provide sports activities like mountain biking, and some water sports as well.

Trojena is located at the centre of the NEom city in a mountainous region which is also home to Saudi Arabia’s highest peaks. The project is expected to be completed by 2026.

Neom’s another sub-project, Oxagon, is described as “the largest floating industrial complex in the world." The project will be 33 times the size of New York City and will host innovative industries. It has been aimed to make the city a net-zero city where lean energy will be used to meet the 100 per cent power requirements. The city will adopt some of the most advanced technologies including Internet of Things (IoT), artificial and predictive intelligence, human-machine learning, and robotics, among others.

The Line is another sub-project of the Neom smart city. It is smart linear city that has been planned to host one million residents. The urban development will be environment-friendly where the streets will be free of cars and residents will be able to get daily needs through just a five-minute walk. The communities in the Line city will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI). It will feature urban developments that will be carbon-positive and will use 100 per cent clean energy.

