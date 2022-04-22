'Flying Whirlpool' Mystery in Hawaii's Night Sky Finally Decoded

Days ago, a mysterious flying whirlpool was spotted in the night sky over Hawaii which had left people puzzled. Now, it has been revealed that it was actually a dying SpaceX rocket that created the luminous night spiral, as reported by Live Science. The sight was captured by the Subaru Telescope on April 17 near Mauna Kea in Hawaii. Apparently, the observation was made just hours after SpaceX launched a spy satellite into the orbit from California. The American aerospace manufacturer had launched the satellite for the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). The satellite was carried into space by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket which lifted off from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

It was learned that the spiral was caused by the upper stage of the Falcon 9 rocket after it deorbited and hurtled back before burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere.

The strange flying whirlpool was also captured in a video and was shared widely on the internet while prompting people to speculate its cause. Shedding light on it, Netherland-based satellite tracker Marco Langbroek told SpaceWeather.com that it “shows the characteristic spiral caused by the post-deorbit-burn fuel vent of the Falcon 9 upper stage." It added that the upper stage was deorbited over the Pacific Ocean after the end of the 1st revolution.

Have a look at the ‘flying whirlpool’ here.

For space rockets like the Falcon 9, there are three stages of it. The first stage, known as booster, is the engine which gives the thrust to the rocket to lift off the ground. The second engine to engage is the upper stage which provides further thrust to propel the cargo and the third is the cargo itself.

According to SpaceX, the first stage of the Falcon 9 booster successfully landed on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean as it is reusable. However, the upper stage cannot be reused again and hence it fell back towards Earth after sending the satellite to the assigned orbit.

