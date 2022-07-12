'Focus Andrea': 18 Errors in UK Education Secretary's Statement Leaves English Teacher Unimpressed

A video of Britain’s newly appointed Education Minister Andrea Jenkyns went viral on the internet. The clip saw Jenkins showing indecent behaviour in front of a crowd of protestors standing outside Downing Street. The gesture left netizens outraged prompting a series of reactions on Twitter. Later, the conservative MP issued an apology, only to get corrected by an English teacher. Andrea Jenkyns took to Twitter to issue a statement on the matter explaining how a “baying mob" was insulting MPs. An English teacher took out some quality time to correct the Education Minister’s response, which has now left netizens in splits.

In the official statement, Andrea Jenkyns wrote, “On Thursday afternoon, I went to Downing Street to watch the Prime Minister’s resignation speech. A baying mob outside the gates were insulting MPs on their way in as is sadly all too common. After receiving huge amounts of abuse from some people who were there over the years, and I have also had seven death threats in the last 4 years, two of which have been in recent weeks, and are currently being investigated by police, I had reached the end of my tether. I responded and stood up for myself. Just why should anyone have to put up with this sort of treatment. I should have shown more composure, but am only human."

The teacher spotted a slew of missing words, incorrect pluralization, and incorrect tenses in the note. In addition to this, the teacher pointed out inconsistencies in the use of numbers in text formats. The English teacher also spotted that the Education Minister failed to add a question mark where it was required. In the feedback section, the teacher stated that the Education Minister needs to pay more attention to her writing skills and wrote: “Focus Andrea".

Take a look at the viral tweet below:

Upon seeing the tweet, netizens couldn’t stop but heap praises on the English teacher who schooled Andrea Jenkins. A user wrote, “You can take the woman out education, but you can’t take the education out of the education minister."

Andrea Jenkins has not reacted to the viral tweet as of yet.

