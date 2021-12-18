Foetus Grows Inside Canadian Woman's Liver in 'Exceptionally' Rare Pregnancy

A woman in Canada was diagnosed with a foetus growing inside her liver due to a rare medical condition called ectopic pregnancy. The 33-year-old woman had approached doctors after dealing with two weeks of menstrual bleeding and a 49-day gap since her last menstrual period, reported Daily Mail. The test revealed that she had an ectopic pregnancy where the foetus grows inside the liver of the mother after fertilised eggs land somewhere else instead of getting implanted inside the main vacuity of the uterus.

Sharing the details of the condition, Dr Michael Narvey, paediatrician Dr Michael Narvey of Children’s Hospital Research Institute of Manitoba in Canada uploaded a video on social media which has now gone viral.

Advertisement

Dr Narvey in his video said that this was the first such case he had seen in his professional career. The doctors had to surgically remove the foetus from the woman patient’s liver to save her.

Dr Narvey’s video which was originally posted on TikTok was later shared by the Facebook page All Things Neonatal.

While the development of the foetus in the fallopian tube due to ectopic pregnancy has previously been reported, it’s almost unheard of in the liver. According to Verywell, ectopic pregnancy in the fallopian tubes is quite common in the US, with almost 1 in every 50 pregnancies being ectopic. However, ectopic pregnancy in the abdomen is significantly rare. A report in Intractable and Rare Diseases Research showed that before 1999, there were just 14 such cases reported globally.

Advertisement

Answering how the foetus landed up in the woman’s liver, Dr Narvey explained that while typical ectopic pregnancy occurs in the Fallopian tubes when eggs and sperm unite and travel out of the ovary to the fallopian tube. But in this case, the egg and sperm travelled up to the liver and got implanted there.

Outside the uterus, fertilised eggs are usually unable to survive and thus possess a danger for both the mother and child.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.