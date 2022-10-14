'Fogbow': Photographer Captures Rare 'Colourless Rainbow' in Misty San Francisco Sky

A beautiful rainbow in the sky, post heavy rain, is a sight to behold. We all want to capture it with our lenses, right? But have you ever heard of a fogbow? A photographer, who went for a walk in the Marin Headlands in the San Francisco Bay Area, captured this strange yet rare phenomenon. He shared the picture in an Instagram post, and it has now become a viral sensation.

Stu Berman, according to his Instagram bio is a photographer from San Francisco, California. From time to time, he shares stunning glimpses of nature, from across the world. The latest one is a fogbow. This ethereal wonder is a considerably less common sight than its colourful counterpart, the rainbow.

Three days ago, in an Instagram post, Stu Berman wrote, “Yesterday morning, I went for a walk in the Marin Headlands and saw a sight unlike any I’d seen before… A “Fogbow"!"

In the caption, the photographer reflected upon what exactly is a fogbow. Also known as white rainbows, or cloudbows or ghost rainbows, fogbows are “made much as rainbows are, from the same configuration of sunlight and moisture."

He explained, “Rainbows happen when the air is filled with raindrops. You always see a rainbow in the direction opposite the sun. Fogbows are much the same, always opposite the sun."

So, what makes them stand apart from rainbows, you may ask? Instead of larger droplets, fogbows are caused by the small droplets inside a fog or cloud. In addition, fogbows have weak colours or are colourless because the water droplets in fog are extremely small.

The photograph suggested looking for fogbows “in a thin fog when the sun is bright." He said, “you might see one when the sun breaks through a fog. Or watch for fogbows over the ocean."

“If you look closely in the center, you can also see what’s called a" glory" and a “Brocken Spectre" (my shadow)," Stu Berman adds.

Instagram users are wowed by the “awesome catch." Praises started to rain in the comment section. “Magnificient," a user said. While another said, “this is awesome." “Wow!" a third commented.

