Food Blogger Cooks Maggi in Milk, Chocolate Sauce; Netizens Call it a 'Sin'

For food bloggers and street vendors, Maggi remains the easiest item to experiment with. Many are seen getting creative with the recipe in their kitchens. However, not all become a hit on the internet; some end up being bizarre experiments.

Recently, Fanta Maggi received a lot of hype on the internet. This time, we have come across a peculiar Maggi recipe shared by food blogger Anjali Dhingra through her Instagram handle sooosaute. And you will be surprised to know that the Maggi this time is made in nothing, but milk and chocolate syrup.

>IG Post Link:

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/ reel/CWScv9CA4aG/?utm_source= ig_web_copy_link

“What’s a weird combination that shouldn’t taste good but does?" the caption of the post read.

Anjali shared an Instagram reel of herself preparing the Maggi. In the video, she begins with boiling milk in a pan and then adds some raw pieces of Maggi in it. After boiling Maggi and milk together for some time, she moves to add chocolate syrup to it, mixes it, and boils it for a minute or two. Towards the end, she takes it in a bowl, pours more syrup, and eats it. By her reaction, we are guessing that this experiment was bizarre too.

In no time, the video went viral on social media. Many netizens were furious and called it a sin. Commenting on the video one user wrote, “Who are these people and where do they come from!"

Another user, showing his creativity said, “After seeing this, I remembered Suryavansham’s kheer."

Another user, giving reference to Hindu religious text Garuda Purana said, “There is separate punishment written for this in Garuda Purana."

This video surely left us confused, what about you?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.