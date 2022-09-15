Footage Of Man Walking On a Thin Mountain Ridge Leaves Netizens Impressed

Professional climber Leland Nisky’s latest Instagram uploads have left his followers spell-bounded with a risky twist. The climber and guide who is often up to take up dangerous challenges recently decided to walk on the thin ridges of the mountains in the Boston Basin area which is located in the North Cascades National Park, Washington. The video that was uploaded on September 2, showcases a glimpse of scenic snow-clad peaks, some of which are slightly behind the white mist at the high altitude. No matter what the difficulty, nothing could have stopped Nisky from taking the difficult challenge.

While sharing his experience of crossing the thin peak, Leland Nisky wrote, “I love me some super exposed thin ridge climbing! Got out to the Boston Basin a couple of days ago, and I’m constantly amazed by all the incredible areas around the cascades. So many little mountain ranges, and new places to explore. It’s all just like one giant playground."

The risk factor is clearly visible in the short clip that Nisky shared on Instagram. He can be seen holding tight to the thin peak, as he carefully moves forward. Holding on tight, the professional climber often stops to make his way through the thin path. The beginning portion of the footage features him balancing his body as he walks on the thin ridges but mid-way through the clip, he sits down to analyze his climbing plan.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiAguNIIrWN/

The video has garnered over 24 thousand likes on the photo-sharing application, leaving many praising the picturesque view. However, many users expressed that only watching the video leaves them terrified. One wrote, “I’m scared just watching! You’re amazing," another added, “Incredible. I get dizzy just watching these videos." A netizen said, “My adrenaline doesn’t know what to do with itself now."

In a subsequent video, Leland Nisky explained that it was a mega fun experience for him to complete the task. He stated, “Pulling through the slightly overhanging and exposed but mega fun jug haul on Forbidden’s east ridge."

Nisky has gained popularity via social media for his dangerous yet thrilling mountaineering videos. He currently enjoys the following of over 70 thousand people on Instagram.

