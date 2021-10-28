For Love of Science: Australian Man Covers Self With Hot Chips, Video Goes Viral

Just when you think you have seen the most absurd social media challenge or trend, there is some new addition to the list. In this case, we are talking about a ‘science experiment’ performed by an Australian prankster who covered himself in hot chips. The video of this experiment was uploaded on Instagram page @martyandmichael that’s handled by comic duo Marty and Michael. While we are yet to know about the findings of the experiment, the clip has gone viral on the internet.

The video shows a man neck-deep in the sand with hot chips all over his body. Around him is a colony of seagulls that are seen picking the chips. In the caption shared along with the video, the comic duo said that the results of this science experiment will be out soon.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

According to a report in the Dailymail, the comic duo behind this social experiment bought chips worth $1000 to see whether they could get the birds to trust them. The experiment was carried out at Surfers Paradise Beach in Australia.

The now-viral clip of the experiment has garnered over 2 lakh views along with nearly 10 thousand likes on Instagram so far. Reacting to the clip, while some users expressed their eagerness to know about the experiment findings, others were left baffled by the apparently bizarre experiment. “I can feel the science from here," joked a user in his reaction to the video.

Meanwhile, a fan of the comic duo said that he loved their videos and would love to meet them in real life. “Ahahha what legends!! Love your videos! Can’t wait to actually see you guys in real life!! Stay safe brothers," read the comment.

The comedy duo of Michael Broekhuyse and Martin Sokolinski (original names) is often seen sharing clips of their bizarre experiments and this is not the first such video to have gone viral on the internet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.