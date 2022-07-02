Forget Vecna, What Happened to Jason, The Real 'Banrakas' of Stranger Things?

Panchayat gave us Banrakas. Money Heist had us hating Arturo. Family Man fans teamed up against Srikant Tiwari’s boss. And sure enough, Stranger Things Season 4 introduced us to Vecna erm… Jason. Easily the most unlikeable character of the latest season of the popular science-horror series, Jason was a bully from the get-go and he was in search of his girlfriend Chrissy’s murderer who he assumed was Eddie, the leader of the “satanic" Hellfire Club. With the much-anticipated final two episodes dropped on July 1 on Netflix, the ST fans were keen to know how Eleven stops Vecna aka Henry aka 001 and saves Hawkins.

There were, however, more than a handful fans who wanted to see Jason suffer. But did he?

Spoilers ahead!

In the final moments, when things escalate and everyone is fighting their own fight, the Stranger Things finale crescendos when Eleven (sort of) stops Vecna and the upside-down monster’s angry exit creates a rift through the city of Hawkins destroying everything in its path, so much so that an earthquake is registered. Jason finds himself sliced into two during this incredible event and fans finally breathed a sigh of relief.

But did you miss Jason’s end? Many of us did but those who caught the satisfying sequence were quick to throng to Twitter and share that very moment the Duffer Brothers got rid of the forgettable character.

Fans across the world had wondered why Jason, the character introduced in the fourth season of Stranger Things, was given so much screentime but his rather anticlimatic end made it all the more enjoyable.

