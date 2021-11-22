Forgetting Wife's Birthday in This Country is Legal Offence, And There's Jail Term Too

There are countries around the world where minimal action or activity, which may appear harmless, may get you into legal troubles. Many a time as a non-native you might even want to ask locals if they even followed that law. For instance, forgetting your wife’s birthday. Yes, you read it right. Forgetting your wife’s birthday could actually get you into legal trouble in Samoa in the Polynesian area of the Pacific Ocean.

The beautiful island named Samoa may be as beautiful as heaven, but it is hell for careless husbands.

There’s no denying that birthdays are special and we should make the person feel special, but the fact that it’s a legal offence if you forget your wife’ birthday in Samoa is a bit too much, no?

In Samoa, if a husband accidentally forgets his wife’s birthday, he may have to face jail time as a punishment.

According to the law of Samoa, if a husband has accidentally forgotten the birthday of his wife, it comes under the category of crime. If the wife complains about this to the police, the husband may have to visit the lock-up. Now there is no need to fear so much because legal arrangements have been made for the husband to rectify his mistake.

Upon forgetting his wife’s birthday for the first time, he is warned by the police to not repeat it next time. If the husband’s luck is bad and he makes the same mistake again, the punishment is given in the form of jail.

There are stranger laws around the world:

In North Korea, it is considered illegal to step out of your house in blue jeans. You cannot go jogging in East Africa because it is banned in the country. Chewing gum is banned in Singapore because it causes filth, while in Oklahoma, you will be imprisoned if you make a bad mouth at a dog.

