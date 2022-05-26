'Forgot to Say Good Morning': Texas Massacre Victims' Families Say Moving Farewells

The Texas massacre shook the US with the magnitude of tragedy: the death of 19 children and two teachers of an elementary school at the hands of a teenage gunman, Salvador Ramos, who was also killed. The attack in Uvalde — a small community about an hour from the Mexican border — was the deadliest US school shooting in years, and the latest in a spree of bloody gun violence across America, as per AFP. The families of the victims of the Texas tragedy as well as the general public have been taking to social media to bid them farewell, remember the lives they lived and “say their names".

The following are only some of the goodbyes said by families to their deceased loved ones on Twitter. More were shared on Facebook and other social media platforms. Some Go Fund Me pages were also started.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials told CNN the gunman is believed to have shot his grandmother before heading to Robb Elementary School around noon where he abandoned his vehicle and entered with a handgun and a rifle, wearing body armor.

