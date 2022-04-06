Formation of Jupiter-Like Protoplanet 9 Times the Size of Gas Giant Captured by Hubble

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope recently captured the birth of a giant, Jupiter-like protoplanet. The newly-born planet is under formation and is embedded in a protoplanetary disk-like structure made of dust and gas. The disks, as observed by the Hubble Space Telescope, are swirling around the star that is estimated to be around 2 million years old. The researcher working on the planet under construction has named it AB Aurigae b and claims that its size is roughly nine times more than the biggest planet in our solar system, Jupiter. In addition to this, the protoplanet is calculated to be around 8.6 billion miles from its sun. To give a perspective, the distance is twice the length between the exoplanet Pluto and the Sun.

The observations were made possible with the help of the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph, Near-Infrared Camera, and the Multi-object Spectrograph. “Nature is clever. It can produce planets in a range of different ways. Interpreting this system is extremely challenging," said Thayne Currie, Subaru Telescope and Eureka Scientific, and lead researcher on the study, in a press release.

The system that this planet has adopted is quite different from the conventional and dominant approach. Generally, the planet embedded in the disk starts forming by collecting objects from the disk ranging from grain dust to big boulders. However, AB Aurigae b is following a system called “disk instability" where a massive disk starts disintegrating into pieces that then form the planet.

“This new discovery is strong evidence that some gas giant planets can form by the disk instability mechanism. In the end, gravity is all that counts, as the leftovers of the star-formation process will end up being pulled together by gravity to form planets one way or the other," said Alan Boss, Carnegie Institute of Science, Washington D.C.

