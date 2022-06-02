Former Bake Off Champion Unveils World’s Largest Jaffa Cake at Britain’s Got Talent

What do you think you will get when you take 160 eggs and mix them with 15 kg of orange jelly and 8 kilos of dark chocolate? Well, these are the ingredients for the largest Jaffa cake in the world, of course. You may think it’s too far-fetched to do something like that but this yummy feat has been achieved by former Great British Bake-Off winner Frances Quinn alongside McVitie’s staff using the company’s top-secret recipe.

The occasion was the 15th anniversary of the popular show Britain’s Got Talent. To make it special, the organisers wanted to do something that would make this day special and memorable forever. With this thought in mind, the plan was made to make the world’s largest Jaffa cake.

Frances Quinn had formerly won the fourth series of The Great British Bake Off in 2013. With the baking of the 80 kg cake, she has broken her record that she created five years ago in 2017.

The team of Britain’s Got Talent decided that Frances was the best person to have on board when it came to recreating the magic of baking a gigantic cake and thus, she was invited to do the same along with British snack brand McVity.

Together with Will McMath, product development specialist, they completed the feat within 11 hours at the McVities bakery in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. More than 160 eggs, 8kg of dark chocolate and 15kg of orange jelly were used for the feat.

The result was the world’s largest cake, equal to the size of 6,557 regular-sized Jaffa Cakes. It measured 175cm in diameter. The cake was served to guests and crew at the live semi-finals of the show in 300 servings. Francis said it was a pleasure for her to partner with McVity to break her previous record set five years ago.

