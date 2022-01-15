Former Miss Universe Told to 'Cover Up' or Be Banned From Flight For Wearing Crop Top

Getting stopped from boarding a flight because of your attire is probably something no one would want to go through. But a former Miss Universe title winner allegedly faced such a situation a few days ago. Olivia Culpo, 29, was allowed to board an American Airlines flight to Cabo San Lucas on Thursday only after she put on more clothing, according to her sister who was accompanying her. Olivia’s boyfriend was also travelling with them. According to a report by The Mirror, Olivia’s sister Aurora took to Instagram stories to share footage of the incident and said that her sister was summoned to the front of the gate and asked to put on a jumper before she could board the flight.

Olivia, who won the Miss Universe title in 2012, is seen sporting a sports bra, black cardigan and biker shorts in the clip, an attire that Aurora said was not offensive or inappropriate at all. The Mirror reports that another passenger travelling via the same airline was left baffled by the incident too. This passenger was wearing an outfit that had a lower cut than Olivia and yet she had not been asked to change or cover-up. Olivia also reposted her sister’s Insta story with the caption, “Leave it to Aurora to cause a scene. Hide me.”

Advertisement

Olivia had to ultimately put on the gray hoodie of her boyfriend Christian Mccaffrey in order to be let into the flight. Christian, who is a member of NFL team Carolina Panthers, had to travel without his hoodie for the entire duration of the flight.

The website of American Airlines mentions guidelines to passengers about “dressing appropriately” and not wearing “offensive clothing”. The only other guideline is not going barefoot on the flight.

Adam Anolik, who specializes in travel law, previously told the Washington Post, "Different airlines have their own policies regarding dress, but they are often vague and leave an exorbitant amount of discretion to the airline employees."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.