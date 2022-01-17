Former Model Sells Urine Online, One Cup Costs Rs 5,200

People look for different ways to make money that do not require a lot of work. While some engage in online trading, others engage in making videos for social media platforms. No one, however, would have imagined a person making money by selling his or her urine online.

Kactus Kutie, a former model and photographer, earns money by selling her urine online. A medical cup of urine, or 3 ounces of urine, is sold for hundreds of rupees. A 3 ounce medical cup full of urine costs around Rs 5,200. Though some individuals find it disgusting, others like it.

According to a Dailystar report, Kactus Kutie works as a model for the website Only Fans. Kutie, who started making adult cam videos in 2016, launched her own business and she not only sold her urine to her fans, but she also filmed herself urinating for around 10 minutes.

Her videos are well-liked and she puts in extra effort for them, according to Kutie. Her fans are astounded that she can urinate for 10 minutes. She only does this once or twice a month because it could be potentially damaging to her health. Fans are so taken with her ability to hold her pee that they are willing to pay for it.

She even offers discounts to customers who purchase a larger quantity of urine. She also sells customised peeing videos. Customers, according to the model, freeze and store it as ice.

