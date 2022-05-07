Imran Khan's 'Donkey Remains Donkey' Comment Gets Him Brutally Trolled

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been getting trolled on social media for comments he made during a podcast. Clips from the podcast have gone viral, where Khan can be heard describing his life in the United Kingdom. Khan states that he was part of the society in UK, was very welcome there, but he never considered it his home. “," he expounds in Hindi. The comment brought on a deluge of trolling on social media, who believed that Khan inadvertently ended up calling himself a “donkey".

As per a NDTV report, the podcast was shot with Pakistan-based content creator Junaid Akram, who moved from Dubai to Pakistan.

Recently, another clip of the Pakistan PM had gotten him trolled online. In a video that had gone viral just ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion against him, which got him removed as Pak PM on April 10. Khan had addressed the nation, using a cricket analogy to state that he would keep playing until the last ball. In the address that spanned 45 minutes, a journalist kept a count of how many times the words main, mujhe and mera were said. Journalist Hamid Mir shared a montage of Khan speaking those words only and it spanned a minute and 12 seconds in length. Geo News later reported that the aforementioned words were said a total of 213 times during the address. While some social media users criticised Khan’s usage of so many allusions to himself, others wondered why the journalist took up this pursuit in the first place. Others were interested in only having a bit of fun.

