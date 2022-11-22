Home » News » Buzz » Former Twitter Exec Advises Against Working at Company After Elon Musk's 'Toxic' Takeover

Former Twitter Exec Advises Against Working at Company After Elon Musk's 'Toxic' Takeover

Twitter's former vice president of Global Media Katie Jacobs Stanton spoke out against Elon Musk's ultimatum to workers about a new 'hardcore' Twitter.

Advertisement

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 07:55 IST

International

Katie Jacobs Stanton doesn't recommend working at Elon Musk's Twitter. (Photo: Reuters)
Katie Jacobs Stanton doesn't recommend working at Elon Musk's Twitter. (Photo: Reuters)

Twitter’s former vice president of Global Media Katie Jacobs Stanton “would not recommend" anyone to work at the company after Elon Musk’s takeover. “In a million years, I never thought I would feel this, let alone Tweet this, but I would not recommend any person work at Twitter nor any brand advertise on Twitter given this toxic takeover," Stanton wrote in a tweet. She was responding to a tweet from Platformer journalist Zoe Schiffer reporting on Musk sending Twitter employees an ultimatum to stay at a new “hardcore" Twitter or to leave.

Twitter employees were all given a timeframe within which to select “yes" on a Google Form that asked if they wanted to stay on at the refurbished Twitter, reported The London Economic. Musk’s move sparked a mass exodus from the platform.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Earlier, some (former) Twitter employees have filmed a countdown to getting fired from the Boston office after they refused to sign onto Elon Musk’s new “hardcore" Twitter. A viral video shows one Matt Miller, who had worked at Twitter for over nine years, counting down till the moment he and some of his colleagues at the Boston office got fired. Miller and his colleagues did a new year’s-style countdown till they lost access to the company’s portals.

Previously, many contractual workers at Twitter had claimed that they found out they were fired after reading tweets from other people, with no official intimation from the company.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: November 22, 2022, 07:55 IST
last updated: November 22, 2022, 07:55 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+42PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Sunny Leone Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon Raises Temperature In Copper Dress With Thigh-high Front Slit, See The Diva's Sizzing Hot Pictures