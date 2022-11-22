Former Twitter Exec Advises Against Working at Company After Elon Musk's 'Toxic' Takeover

Twitter’s former vice president of Global Media Katie Jacobs Stanton “would not recommend" anyone to work at the company after Elon Musk’s takeover. “In a million years, I never thought I would feel this, let alone Tweet this, but I would not recommend any person work at Twitter nor any brand advertise on Twitter given this toxic takeover," Stanton wrote in a tweet. She was responding to a tweet from Platformer journalist Zoe Schiffer reporting on Musk sending Twitter employees an ultimatum to stay at a new “hardcore" Twitter or to leave.

Twitter employees were all given a timeframe within which to select “yes" on a Google Form that asked if they wanted to stay on at the refurbished Twitter, reported The London Economic. Musk’s move sparked a mass exodus from the platform.

Earlier, some (former) Twitter employees have filmed a countdown to getting fired from the Boston office after they refused to sign onto Elon Musk’s new “hardcore" Twitter. A viral video shows one Matt Miller, who had worked at Twitter for over nine years, counting down till the moment he and some of his colleagues at the Boston office got fired. Miller and his colleagues did a new year’s-style countdown till they lost access to the company’s portals.

Previously, many contractual workers at Twitter had claimed that they found out they were fired after reading tweets from other people, with no official intimation from the company.

