Former Twitter Executive Changes Bio to 'Unemployed' after Recent Downsizing

Bruce Falck, Twitter’s former revenue and product lead, has written ‘unemployed’ in his bio after he was was to leave. The decision comes weeks after Elon Musk bought the microblogging platform. In one of Falck’s tweets, he thanked all the team members by saying, “I wanted to take a moment to thank all the teams and partners I’ve been lucky enough to work with during the past 5 years," he added. “Building and running these businesses is a team sport."

In response to this, Parag Agrawal, Twitter CEO, responded by “thanking them for the work they had done at Twitter."

In addition, Falck also said, “I dedicate this Tweet to those engineers and thank you ALL for the opportunity to serve alongside you. It’s been awesome. There is a lot more to do so get back to work, I can’t wait to see what you build."

Twitter also fired one of its general managers named Kayvon Beykpour. In a series of tweets, he said that CEO Parag Agrawal “asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction".

Beykpour also said that he had not imagined leaving the company in this manner. Adding to this he also said, “While I’m disappointed, I take solace in a few things: I am INSANELY proud of what our collective team achieved over the last few years and my own contribution to this journey."

According to a report in Verge, Jay Sullivan will take over after the removal of Beykpour and Falck. Sullivan will take charge as Twitter’s head of product as well as interim head of revenue.

