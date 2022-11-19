Former West Bengal Minister Madan Mitra Releases His Own Football Anthem For FIFA World Cup 2022

The countdown for FIFA World Cup in Qatar has begun. With just a few hours left in the kickstart of the tournament on November 20, football fever is gripping people all over. Former West Bengal Minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra, who appears to be equally excited about the tournament, has released a song titled De Goal. The track, dedicated to the high stake football tournament, has got fans excited.

In the video, Madan Mitra can be seen dancing with all excitement for the tournament. He is accompanied by some youngsters who are also seen dancing. The video cuts to show snippets of Mitra recording the song in a studio.

“De Goal De Goal. A brand-new song Madan Mitra Unplugged," read the caption posted on Twitter.

Watch the video below:

The video song has staked up nearly 6,000 views on Twitter and still counting. Social media users are quite amused with the video.

One of the users wrote, “Awesome dada".

Another called the song “Rock Solid".

Several other users commented with hearts, fire, and congratulatory emojis. Check out a few below.

However, this is not the first time Madan Mitra has drawn attention because of his singing. He has several songs to his credit, beginning with ‘Oh Lovely’. He previously released songs during the election campaign and Dura Puja celebrations.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is set to begin on Sunday, November 20. In the opening encounter, hosts Qatar will clash with Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor. The tournament will see 32 teams competing across 64 matches over a period of 29 days.

In India, Viacom Network 18 channels Sports18 and Sports18 HD will broadcast live FIFA World Cup matches. The games will also be live-streamed on the Voot Select app and website, as well as JioTV.

