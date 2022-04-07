Fossilised Dinosaur Leg from When Asteroid Hit Earth Dug up in US

The asteroid that instilled the Chicxulub crater on Earth ended the reign of dinosaurs and marked the beginning and rise of mammals. The impact that wiped out dinosaurs from the face of Earth 63 million years ago, did not leave much for the paleontologists to exhume from the time of the strike, until recently. A surprisingly preserved limb of a dinosaur has been discovered that is believed to be from the exact time the asteroid hit the Earth. The finding that surfaced at the Tanis fossil site in North Dakota, USA, is a complete limb with skin, reported BBC.

The current belief is that the creatures found at the Tanis site were killed on the very same day the asteroid hit the Earth. The fossil was an amazing find since never before have there been discoveries that revealed remains from the final few years before the impact and to spot a fossil from the very day of the apocalypse certainly has to enjoy the top shelf position.

Moreover, the archaeology fraternity is in a celebratory mood since it is not the only discovery from the same point in the timeline. The researchers have found fossils of fish, turtles, small mammals, the embryo of a flying pterosaur inside its egg, and skin made from a horned triceratops.

“We have got so many details with this site that tells us what happened moment by moment, it is almost like watching it play out in the movies. You look at the rock column, you look at the fossils there, and it brings you back to that day," Robert DePalma, the lead at the Tanis dig told BBC.

A show on the discoveries made at the Tanis dig will feature all these fossils, and some of them will get the public spotlight for the first time. The show, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, will be broadcasted on April 15.

