Four Fascinating Facts About Astronomy We Bet Nobody Ever Told You

Science is one of the most fascinating subjects. It helps solve life’s giant mysteries. It is the most important channel of knowledge and finds solutions for everyday problems. Astronomy, one of its branches, is just as absorbing and has been a constant source of interest for mankind. There are some breathtaking facts related to Astronomy, and they will motivate you to learn more about this field.

Height increases in space:

NASA scientists have said that astronauts in space can grow up to 3 per cent taller during their time in microgravity. According to this, a 6 feet tall person can gain 5 centimetres while he is in orbit. Studies have indicated that the spine is not exposed to any kind of gravity in space which makes vertebrae expand and relax. Thus astronauts become taller but this gain is short-lived. Their heights get normal after returning to earth.

Sweat never evaporates

The mere reading of these 3 words is annoying. Yes, in space, sweat clings to you in blobs. You can be severely annoyed but the sweat will never evaporate. Adding onto this, this sweat has to be later collected as it can be used as a valuable source of water. Even tears face the same situation and they don’t roll down your cheeks. Instead, they will collect around your eyes till you feel blinded.

Time sunlight takes to reach earth

Sunlight takes an average of 8:20 minutes to reach earth. It is because sunlight travels at the speed of light. Photons emitted from the sun’s surface have to travel against space vacuum to reach our eyes.

Horror awaits if space suit starts leaking

Astronauts start losing their consciousness the moment their space suit starts leaking. Within another couple of minutes, the lack of oxygen would make your situation worse. It will be followed by damage in the lungs, eardrums along with bleeding from soft tissues.

