Four-foot-long Cobra Rescued From Toilet in Bhubaneshwar

A 4-foot long Spectacled Cobra was rescued from a steel drainage mesh from the Pokhariput area of Bhubaneswar. The venomous reptile was trapped inside the bathroom in a residential house. It was spotted by one of the family members, Ajay Mukharjee. As soon as he saw the snake, he screamed in fear. Hearing the scream, his wife Diptimayee Mukharjee rushed to the bathroom and spotted the cobra with its head inside the steel mesh of the drainage. She immediately informed the Snake Helpline. The members of the rescue team first took the reptile outside the house by keeping its head inside a plastic pipe to ensure it was not harmed. As reported by Odisha Bytes, Subhendu Mallik, general secretary of Snake Helpline saw that Diptimayee had pressed the cobra’s head down with a long wooden stick as it was trying to come out from underneath the door. He took the cobra out from the drainage along with the steel mesh. He took it to his office where the reptile was freed from the steel mesh by two members of the helpline. They cut the steel drainage mesh by using a tin cutting plier while keeping the cobra’s head inside a transparent restraining tube. The cobra was also taken for a health check-up and was found with no external injuries after which it was released into its natural habitat outside the city.

Advertisement

Mallik is quoted by the portal as saying, “The cobra was trapped in the steel mesh while returning from the bathroom. We are happy that we could release the cobra unharmed."

Earlier, a cobra was rescued from the kitchen of the hostel of Gopabandhu Academy of Administration in Bhubaneswar. The 4-ft long reptile was spotted by employees of the academy lying under the utensils in the kitchen after which the administrative officer of the academy informed Mallik to rescue the cobra. The reptile was rescued by a trained team and was taken to the outskirts of the city.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.